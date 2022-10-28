A middle-aged man from Fugar in Etsako Central local government area of Edo State, simply identified as Kassim Kadiri, has raised the alarm over alleged threat to his life following his decision to convert to Christianity.

Kadiri, who resides at No. 5 Obosa Street, Ugbowo in Benin City, the State capital, spoke from his hideout, saying his new found faith is at the heart of problem he is currently facing from Imams and other Muslim clerics, who insisted that he must adhere to the age-long Islamic belief and practice what his family also practices.

He said the threat to his life started early in October, 2022 when he escaped mob action over his new faith.

However, after series of other suspected attempts on his life, he was forced into hiding.

His age-long friend, Abdullahi Rahim, who corroborated his story, regretted that Kadiri’s family was of no help as they made no effort to protect their son.

According to an extract from Police Crime Diary dated October 20, 2022 with Ref: 4099/EDS/x/RC/Vol.27/845 and entered and signed by Inspector Eric Osayande, it, however, advised the complainant to be vigilant as the authorities has commenced investigation into the matter.