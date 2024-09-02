Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates is scheduled to visit Nigeria on Tuesday where he is scheduled to meet with Nigerian leaders, youth, and partners to foster the means of addressing health challenges, spearheading innovations, and boosting nutrition in Africa.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Gates will meet with national and local leaders, partners, grantees, and innovators during his visit.

“Gates, alongside other foundation leaders, will meet with experts in primary health care, agriculture, and nutrition who are driving progress across the continent, despite economic challenges,” the foundation said in a statement.

“He will also participate in a pan-African virtual dialogue addressing malnutrition through integrated health, agriculture, and financing solutions. For this dialogue, Gates will be joined by musician, educator and humanitarian Jon Batiste,” the foundation added.