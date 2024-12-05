The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for the second reading, a bill to prohibit gas flaring, encourage commodity utilisation, and provide penalties and remedies for gas flaring violations.

Sponsored by Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), the bill seeks to prohibit the flaring and venting of natural gas, except in strictly regulated circumstances, while encouraging the use of gas resources to foster economic growth and energy generation.

The proposed legislation aims to mitigate the environmental, health, and economic impacts of gas flaring, aligning Nigeria’s oil and gas operations with international climate change commitments.

Offenders who violate the provisions of the proposed law would face stringent penalties, including fines of $5 per 1,000 standard cubic feet of gas flared and potential suspension of operations for repeat violations.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Hon. Benson said gas flaring has plagued Nigeria for decades, leading to severe environmental degradation, public health crises, and economic losses while it environmentally contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, global warming, and acid rain, exacerbating climate challenges.

The lawmaker said public health impacts of the practice are equally dire, as pollutants from gas flaring cause respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, particularly among residents of communities close to flaring sites.

He said economically, flaring results in the waste of valuable resource that could otherwise be harnessed for energy generation or exported to generate revenue.

According to the chairman, House Committee on Defence, the bill is designed to address those issues while bringing Nigeria in line with global standards such as the Paris Agreement on climate change.

“The bill provides for a comprehensive prohibition of gas flaring except in emergencies or when explicitly authorised by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). Operators are required to submit and implement Gas Utilisation Plans, detailing how gas that would otherwise be flared will be captured, processed, or commercialised.

“Offenders who violate these provisions face stringent penalties, including fines of $5 per 1,000 standard cubic feet of gas flared and potential suspension of operations for repeat violations. Furthermore, the Bill ensures that communities affected by gas flaring are entitled to compensation and environmental restoration, creating a mechanism for redress.

“Transparency and accountability are integral to the enforcement framework of this Bill. Operators must submit regular reports on gas flaring incidents, which will be audited and made publicly available by the NUPRC. This approach ensures public oversight and stakeholder engagement, fostering trust and compliance,” he noted.

He added that Nigeria’s adoption of the Bill positions the country to emulate such success, ensuring a balance between environmental stewardship and economic development.

The federal lawmaker stressed that the implementation of the Bill will be overseen by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, which will monitor compliance through regular audits, enforce penalties, and facilitate gas utilisation projects in collaboration with operators and development partners.

“The Anti-Gas Flaring (Prohibition and Enforcement) Bill, 2024, is a timely and necessary response to one of Nigeria’s most pressing environmental challenges. Its provisions are both practical and forward-looking, addressing immediate concerns while laying the groundwork for a sustainable future,” he said.