Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Thursday shot dead three suspected kidnappers in a gun duel that occurred at the criminals’ hideout in the state.

During the fiery encounter, a prominent lawyer who is also a director with the Ministry of Justice in Abak local government area outstation, Barr. Emmanuel Ubengama, was rescued alongside his niece with whom he was abducted on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the hoodlums had laid ambush for the duo along the Abak-Ikot Abasi Road where they swooped on them on their way back to Abak LGA.

According to family sources at the rescued Director’s Ikot Imo Village in Midim, as well as his residence in Abak, the incident was promptly reported to the Police at Abak Division, a move that spurred quick response from the Commissioner of Police (CP), Joseph Eribo, who quickly drafted some tactical operatives to comb the area.

However, the rescue efforts by the tactical team led operatives to Ikot Ukpong village, the den of the kidnappers in Afahaobong area of Abak LGA, where the shooting exchange ensued, leading to the killing of the three suspects while others took to their heels.

Police operatives subsequently stormed the hideout after the battle, where the victims were discovered being tied down inside a purpose – built soak-away facility and promptly rescued them.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Timfon John said efforts were ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects to face prosecution bring them to justice.

ASP John restated the zero tolerance for crimes by the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Eribo, particularly as the yuletide season approaches.

“The Command has warned criminal elements that nowhere in Akwa Ibom is safe for them,” she stressed.

The statement appealed to members of the public to collaborate by working in synergy with security agencies in the area of intelligence sharing to stem criminal activities in their domains.