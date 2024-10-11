A supply chain management and business systems expert, Sein Dokubo has urged Nigeria to undertake a strategic overhaul of its water infrastructure through advanced data-driven systems.

Speaking in an interview, Dokubo, who has led transformative projects in the U.S. and Nigeria, highlighted the critical need for modernization of the system to improve water supply transparency, efficiency, and accessibility.

Currently serving as a business systems analyst for the City of Newark’s water and sewer utilities division in the U.S., the supply chain expert noted that there is an urgent need to address challenges in Nigeria’s water infrastructure.

“The gap between Nigeria’s water access and that of developed countries like the U.S. is stark, and addressing it requires a bold, data-driven approach. Modernising Nigeria’s water infrastructure through systems like those implemented in Newark will ensure real-time monitoring, transparency, and improved resource management, all of which are essential for delivering clean water to all citizens.

“According to the United Nations, approximately 33 percent of Nigerians lack access to clean drinking water, while only seven percent have access to piped water. This stands in stark contrast to countries like the US, where over 90 percent of households have access to clean, safe water. The UN’s sustainable development goal six aims for universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030, a target Nigeria must work aggressively to meet,’’Dokubo said.

Dokubo spearheaded the migration of Newark’s legacy water billing system to a state-of-the-art Oracle cloud-based platform, which he noted can be replicated in Nigeria.

“My work in Newark focused on implementing a smart city, customer-to-meter billing system that integrates real-time data analytics to enhance transparency, accuracy, and customer engagement. This system ensures more efficient water management and significantly improves customer satisfaction through accurate, timely billing and maintenance monitoring. He noted that Nigeria can achieve sustainable water management through the integration of advanced technologies and data systems. The modernization of Nigeria’s water systems is not just a technical challenge; it’s a societal imperative,” Dokubo said.