Bluethopia has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 11 grand finale, leaving Aikou, Sheba and Temi Nkem as the final three housemates competing for the N160 million prize.

Her exit makes Bluethopia the sixth housemate to be evicted tonight, following Barry, Oyin, Ricky, Flora and Tram.

Bluethopia made it to the grand finale after 69 days in the “Show Ya Sef” house, with today marking Day 70 of the season. Her departure brings the competition down to its final three after a night of successive evictions.

Aikou, Sheba and Temi Nkem have now secured places in the BBNaija Season 11 Top 3, with the three finalists waiting to discover who will ultimately claim the season’s crown.

The live finale continues as the remaining housemates battle for the N160 million prize package and the title of BBNaija Season 11 winner.