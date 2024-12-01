Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commiserated with the Kogi State government and the families and victims involved in the recent tragic boat accident that occurred in the Kupa Ebbe Village, Kupa South local government area of Kogi State, during the early hours of Friday, November 28, 2024, with a call for compliance with the National Inland Water Authority (NIWA) Waterways Transport Code, to avert such incident in future.

The minister also commended the Kogi State government and other stakeholders, who participated actively in ensuring that some victims were rescued.

Part of the statement by the minister signed by Muhammad Zakari, the head of press in the ministry, quoted the minister as saying: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

“The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the government of President Bola Tinubu reaffirms its dedication to ensuring the safe operation of our waterways and hence is collaborating with not just the Kogi State government but all states, relevant stakeholders to mitigate the risk of further casualties along our waterways.”

While commending the swift response of NIWA and the Kogi State government that led to the rescue of some survivors, the minister, however, charged NIWA to enforce the compliance of the Waterways Transportation Code and charge erring offenders to court of law.

He equally called on boat operators and traditional and community leaders to drive the process of ensuring their subjects desist from embarking on boats rides between dusk and dawn, noting that the government alone can not drive this process wholly.