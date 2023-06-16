Boat Mishap: NIWA To Prosecute Reckless Operators

The management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has threatened to prosecute operators of the ill-fated commercial boat which was involved in a mishap in Kwara State.

The threat was contained in a statement by the general manager (Corporate Affairs) of the agency, Mr. Jibril Dar’dau.

He said the Kwara incident which occurred on 12th June, 2023, along the River Niger in Patigi local government area, could have been avoided if the operators had applied safety measures, such as the use of life jackets.

NIWA said the boat accident which killed 106 passengers on board, was avoidable and lamented its occurrence.

“Preliminary investigations through our Area Manager in Minna/Kwara Area Office revealed that the boat driver and wedding guests were on the ill-fated voyage at about 2:30 am, which speaks volumes of the disregard for the laws regulating Inland Waterways navigation.