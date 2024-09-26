In response to the viral audio leak alleging that celebrity crossdresser and ex-convict, Idris Okuneye, a.k.a. Bobrisky, was allowed to use private apartment outside the Kirikiri custodial centre in Lagos, the federal government has suspended the officers in charge of the Maximum and Minimum Custodial Centres, Kirikiri, in Lagos State.

The secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Ja’afaru Ahmed, who made the announcement on Thursday in a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP, said the Federal Government took the decisive action against the two top officers and others indicated in other cases.

He stated that the suspension of the officers was to allow for further investigation on the various allegations, assuring that the outcome would be made public when concluded.

He said; “Following the viral video trending on social media on alleged infractions by Officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service relating to Mr. Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has suspended forthwith the following Senior Officers of the Service.

“Michael Anugwa, deputy controller of Corrections (DCC), In-charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State; and Sikiru Adekunle, deputy controller of Corrections (DCC), In-charge of Maximum-Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State.”

Recall that the federal government had through the minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, earlier on Wednesday initiated a probe of the bribery allegation.

The statement added that additionally, ASC II Ogbule Samuel Obinna, who works at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, was also suspended for allegedly escorting a convicted inmate outside the facility.

In a related matter, loafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, a deputy controller of Corrections (DCC) at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kuje, Abuja, was also affected as he was suspended for reportedly accepting money on behalf of an inmate.

The suspensions, according to the statement, were intended to facilitate a thorough investigation into the various allegations, with the Board assuring that the findings will be publicly disclosed upon completion.