Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, warned that the Boko Haram insurgency had become an entrenched part of daily life for Nigerians, urging the country to confront the menace with deeper questioning and stronger resolve.

Obasanjo spoke in Abuja at the public presentation of a book titled ‘Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum’, authored by former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (retd.).

“Boko Haram is now virtually becoming part of our life. Should we accept that? If we should not accept it, what should we do? How much do we know, even from the other side? Have we been active enough? Have we been proactive enough?” Obasanjo asked, stressing the need for fresh thinking in tackling the insurgency.

He commended Irabor for documenting his experiences in the fight against terrorism, describing the book as an act of courage and a vital contribution to Nigeria’s security history.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, traditional rulers, service chiefs, clerics, and former and serving governors were also present at the event.

Jonathan, in his remarks, revealed that Boko Haram insurgents once nominated former President Muhammadu Buhari as their preferred negotiator during peace talks with his administration.

He said his government had explored multiple committees and approaches to end the crisis, but the conflict proved more complex than often portrayed.

Reflecting on his tenure, Jonathan admitted that the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 remained a permanent scar on his government.

Boko Haram, which originated in Borno State in the early 2000s, became a full-blown security threat after its founder, Mohammed Yusuf, was killed in police custody in 2009, escalating into years of bombings, mass abductions, and attacks on military and civilian targets.