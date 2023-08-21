Bologna Vs. Milan: Preview

The 2021-22 season Serie A champions, AC Milan, will start their league campaign with an away trip to Bologna.

The home side won their previous game against Cesena in the Coppa Italia. Thiago Motta’s side had a mixed bag of results during the pre-season where they won one, drew one and lost two of their four games.

Stefano Pioli’s side come into this game after winning just of their five pre-season games. Milan were involved in a pre-season tour to the US alongside Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus and lost all three of their games. They recently won 4-2 against Novara.

The home side are missing Adama Soumaoro due to injury but Thiago Motta has all other players available for selection.

Pioli’s side has three players out for the clash against Bologna. Yunus Musah is suspended while Ismael Bennacer and Chaka Traore are out with injuries.

Milan has not lost any of their last five encounters, winning thrice and drawing two times. The last time Bologna won against AC Mlan was back in 2016.