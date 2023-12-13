The Tudun Biri community in Kaduna has distanced itself from a purported lawsuit filed at the Federal High Court seeking N33 billion compensation from the Federal Government due to an Army bomb mishap. The incident claimed over 100 lives and injured several others in the community.

A supposed villager, Dalhatu Salihu, claimed to have filed the lawsuit through a lawyer, Mukhtar Usman, on behalf of the community at the Federal High Court, Kaduna. However, community leaders and individuals directly affected by the bomb mishap disclaimed the suit during a visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

Leaders of the community stated that they were not aware of the lawsuit and did not authorize anyone to file such a case on their behalf. They emphasized that they were content with the actions taken by both the Federal Government and the Kaduna state government following the tragic incident. However, they appealed for assistance in providing jobs for unemployed graduates in the community, in addition to the various promises made.

The Village Head of Tudun Biri, Malam Balarabe Garba, clarified, “We are peaceful people and we don’t support taking the government to court. We are happy with the reaction of the Kaduna state and Federal Government following the bomb incident.”

Expressing appreciation, Reverend Musa Saidu, representing the Christians in Tudun Biri, confirmed that they had not mandated anyone to take the government to court. Similarly, the Chief Imam of Tudun Biri, Malam Ashiru Ja’afaru, asserted that whoever filed the lawsuit did so without their permission and urged the government to find the individual and let the law take its course.

Governor Uba Sani, addressing the situation, assured the community of the government’s support and pledged to form a committee to oversee the donations received from well-meaning Nigerians.

He emphasized that the donations would directly benefit the affected families and individuals, while commending the community for resisting attempts to divide them along religious or political lines in the wake of the tragic incident.