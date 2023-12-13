A deadly diphtheria outbreak has claimed the lives of four children in Nasarawa State, raising concerns about vaccine hesitancy and the vulnerability of children to preventable diseases.

The confirmation came from Mr. Ishaya Amegwa, the State Health Educator, during a state social mobilization meeting in Lafia. While the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported only one confirmed case in September, Mr Amegwa revealed that four additional children succumbed to the disease in the Nassarawa Local Government Area.

In response to the outbreak, the Nasarawa State government, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has launched contact tracing efforts. The aim is to identify children who had contact with the deceased and provide them with preventative medication.

Mr. Amegwa emphasized the importance of vaccination, urging parents to take advantage of available immunizations to protect their children. He highlighted the vulnerability of children to diseases like diphtheria and reiterated the need for increased awareness and education to encourage responsible vaccination practices.

He mentioned efforts by Plateau and Kaduna states to manage the potential threat of a mutant poliovirus recently discovered in their regions. Mr Amegwa urged members of the Technical Working Group, including representatives from the State Ministry of Education, Media, and interfaith forums, to intensify awareness campaigns and behaviour change initiatives related to trending health issues.