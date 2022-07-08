Following the recent attack on Kuje Correctional facility in Abuja and the subsequent intelligence on planned attacks on eid praying grounds during the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir on Saturday, the FCT Police Command has banned vehicles from all Eid praying grounds in Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Babaji Sunday, stated this in his Sallah message to the residents of FCT.

The CP further noted that in pursuance of the common resolve to beef-up security, the Command would intensify robust stop and search operations, high level visibility policing patrols and surveillance of places of worship, parks, recreational centers and residential areas, and prompt response to any distress calls from across the FCT.

Part of the statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said that, “Muslim faithful who might wish to observe the Eid prayer at the National Eid praying ground along the Airport Road are to note that there’s enough space to admit everyone inside the praying ground. Worshipers are therefore advised to pray inside and avoid praying on the expressway in order to ensure orderliness and proper traffic management. Complementarily, there will also be traffic diversions on the Dantata bridge from 7:00 -10:00am.

“In the same vain vehicles will not be allowed to park in front of the praying ground both on the expressway and service lane.

“At all other praying ground within the FCT, no vehicle will be permitted to park 200 meters close to the praying grounds. Worshipers and residents are therefore advised to cooperate with Police officers deployed strictly for enforcement.”

The CP added that tactical and intelligence assets of the command have been strategically deployed across the nooks and crannies of the territory to nip in the bud any crime or threat to lives of property of residents.

He equally reiterated the commitment of the command to working closely with other security and safety agencies and the citizens in promoting public safety, peace and security in the FCT.