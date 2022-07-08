The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of this year’s Sallah festival.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Eid-el-Kabir is slated for Saturday, July 9, 2022.

A statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to President of the Senate, Ola Awoniyi, on Friday, said Lawan appreciated the faithful for their prayers, which he said has been strengthening the people and sustaining Nigeria in the face of its numerous challenges.

He urged Nigerians not to cease praying for Nigeria or waver in their belief that the purpose of Allah shall prevail for the country.

Lawan also said with divine intervention and continued support of Nigerians for the government, the country will soon overcome its challenges.

The Senate President asserted that the 9th National Assembly will continue to work assiduously and collaborate with the other arms of government towards stabilising the security and economy of the country to the relief of all Nigerians.

“Since the inauguration of the ninth Assembly in 2019, we have enacted a good number of quality legislations to improve the security situation and boost the economy.

“We have also taken a second look at extant legislations that require amendment to bring them up to date with current realities, with the overall objective of getting a better deal for the Nigerian people.

“We know that more need to be done to overcome the challenges. The government is not relenting at addressing the challenges and we are confident that they will soon become history.

“As we approach another election year, I earnestly urge Nigerians to look to the future with hope. We will continue to play our roles as a government and count on the prayers and support of the people,” Lawan said

The Senate President, therefore, wished all a Happy Sallah celebration.