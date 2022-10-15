Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his team, on Friday morning travelled to Madrid, the capital of Spain, to discuss the report of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the crisis in the party.

Wike was spotted at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, with Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue)..

LEADERSHIP gathered that the PDP Bo, had called on the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to resign immediately after the 2023 general election.

A PDP chieftian, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, had in an interview with our correspondent, said the PDP must address the complaints of Governor Wike, if it is sincere and wants peace to reign.

Nwuke, who is also a former Commissioner for Information and Communications in the State, spoke on Saturday with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said: “What we know is that if the PDP is sincere; if the PDP want peace in it’s midst, if the PDP want to run as a unit, then, they will address the complains that have been put forward.”

The former federal lawmaker stated that the Rivers State governor was not fighting a personal fight but for the entire Southern part of the country.

Nwuke said: “I am of the view that it will not be necessary to cross the bridge until you get there. What we know is that they have visited all of those who are aggrieved at this time and they have heard their reason for their grievances.

“They have also shown that they understand the enormity of the complains they have received. I think the BOT Chairman said the other day that every situation has two sides and they have come and they have heard the other side.

“They said they were going back to Abuja to continue their work. It will be necessary, needful at this time to all them take that decision. Let’s not deal on something that is speculative.

“The point I want to make here is the danger in seeing what is playing out as Wike’s concern should be necessarily underplayed. What Wike is standing for is the interest of the South.

“I think we should remove the personification, the impression that Wike will be either the winner or the loser. The loser and winner at this point in time is the PDP if issues are not properly handled.

“It will be nice to hope that the PDP, in its own interest, will do that which is justifiable, justiceable, fair and equitable. It is not Wike; this thing has gone beyond Wike. Wike is not the issue. The issue is what is being put on the table on behalf of a section of this country. I think if it were to be Wike’s position, I think all those supporting the position would have gone home by now.

“The issue is what will happen to the interest of the South when what naturally should not have happened, has happened. Should the South look elsewhere and pretend that it didn’t happen?

“Will those who abridged the right of the South claim that they don’t know they it is not right to have the Chairmanship and presidential candidate of the party from one zone? Will they say they don’t know? I think we should wait and see. An appropriate reaction will come when the report is made public because you cannot predict what is in that report.”