Voters, on Saturday, trickled out to cast their votes to elect new local government council chairmen and councillors in all 30 LGAs of Osun State.

The the exercise was peaceful even though security agents were on ground to ensure peaceful conduct of the election as the exercise witnessed restriction of vehicular movement throughout the State.

There were early arrival of election materials and officials of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) in most of the polling units across the State.

The chairman of OSIEC, Segun Oladuntan, had during the week disclosed that only one party returned forms of candidates for the exercise, hence the absence of party logo on the ballot papers.

Recalled that though almost all the registered political parties declared their support for the conduct of the election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Peoples Party (APP) rejected the exercise on the ground that it was a belated exercise.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola alongside his wife, Kafayat Oyetola, cast their votes at L.A. Primary School, Popo Ward 2, Unit 1 in Iragbiji, the headquarters of Boripe local government area of the State.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after casting their votes, the governor commended residents of the state for coming out as a sign of acceptance of the election.

According to him, this was an indication that the nation’s democracy was thriving and progressing steadily.

He also hailed the electoral body, OSIEC, for its resolve and commitment to have a free, fair, transparent, credible and acceptable electoral process.

The governor further registered his satisfaction on the peaceful atmosphere reigning across the state just as he lauded the officers and men of the security agencies for maintaining adequate security in all the polling units where the election is taking place.

Collation of results from electoral units were ongoing across the state as at the time of filing this report.