Congolese heavyweight contender Martin Bakole has called out former unified world champion Anthony Joshua for a historic showdown in Africa, reminiscent of the iconic ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in 1974.

Bakole, who recently boosted his profile with a stunning fifth-round stoppage of American prospect Jared Anderson, expressed his desire to bring the fight to the continent, involving key figures like his country’s president and leveraging support from Riyadh Season’s chairman, Turki Al Sheikh.

Bakole believes a fight of this magnitude would not only reignite Africa’s boxing legacy but also serve as a landmark event for the sport globally.

“In Africa, I need my president to be involved, but thank God he is open to it,” Bakole said.

“It would be such a pleasure for me to fight in Africa and be an ambassador for Riyadh Season. I’ve been calling people out like Joshua because he is originally from Nigeria. My hope is to always fight back home in Africa.”

Joshua, a 34-year-old Brit born to Nigerian parents, remains a towering figure in the heavyweight division, even after setbacks in recent years.

Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, and Otto Wallin, Joshua is currently preparing for a high-stakes clash against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

Should he emerge victorious, his focus will shift to the winner of the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk rematch, as he aims to become a three-time unified world champion.

However, Bakole’s challenge offers an intriguing alternative for Joshua, whose Nigerian roots could make a bout in Africa particularly appealing.

Bakole’s ambitions to stage the fight on African soil align with his growing rapport with Al Sheikh, whose backing could bring the event closer to reality.

As he continues his rise, many believe that another impressive performance could finally catch Joshua’s attention, potentially setting the stage for an epic clash in the heart of Africa.