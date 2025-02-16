The 26th edition of the IBB Ladies Amateur Golf Open kicked off with a powerful message of empowerment and unity, as Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing women’s participation across various sectors, particularly in sports.

The event with the themed “The Abuja Experience,” has drawn an impressive turnout of over 450 female golfers from Nigeria and five other African nations: Rwanda, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Addressing attendees at the tee-off ceremony, Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasized the importance of supporting women in all areas, stating that empowering women is essential for the overall growth and prosperity of Nigeria.

“When women are healthy, the nation is healthy,” she asserted, highlighting how sports like golf contribute to physical well-being and community spirit.

The minister’s remarks reflect a broader initiative to cultivate women’s potential, as she outlined the government’s dedication to creating opportunities in various fields, including agriculture, the green economy, and the creative industries. “We must activate, cultivate, and support to build the potential of women across all sectors,” she said, reiterating President Bola Tinubu’s mandate for women’s empowerment.

Julie Donli, Lady Captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, commended the tournament’s growth and its role in promoting women’s sports. She expressed optimism about the event’s future, aiming to elevate the standard and encourage more female participation in golf.

Uloma Mbuko, the first Nigerian female professional golfer and chair of the tournament’s technical committee, shared insights into the competition’s structure, highlighting its inclusivity and potential for players to earn world rankings.

“This tournament is all-inclusive, and we are looking forward to world-standard golfing over the next three days,” she stated.

As the tournament unfolds, the focus remains not only on competition but also on the celebration of women’s achievements in sports.

The IBB Ladies Open stands as a testament to the power of women coming together to push boundaries, inspire future generations, and contribute to the nation’s development. With such support and enthusiasm, the future looks bright for women in golf and beyond.