Th ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has been declared winner in just-concluded local government area elections in eight LGAs of the State.

According to the results announced so far in the November 2 local government polls, APC has won in eight LGAs as results trickle in.

The breakdown of the local government areas won by candidates of the APC include; Abi, Akamkpa, Akpabio, Bakassi, Bekwarra, Etung, Obudu and Odukpani as announced by the chairman of the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), Dr. Ekong Boco.

Boco, while announcing the results before journalists at the headquarters of CROSIEC in Calabar on Sunday afternoon, stated that candidate of the APC, Egballa Bassey, swept the polls in Abi local government area of the State with 26,265 votes.

Boco said for Akamkpa LGA, Akposi Felix of the APC won with 53,882 votes, while Effiom Effiong, also of the APC, emerged winner in Akpabio LGA with 25,164 votes.

For Bakassi LGA, APC’s Okon Etim won with 12,117 votes and Ushie Theresa of APC emerged winner of Bekwarra LGA chairmanship seat with 31,551 votes.

For Etung local government area, Henry Njah emerged winner after polling 18,727 votes, while Peter Undiandeye polled 112,654 votes to emerge winner. Both Njah and Undiandeye are of the APC.

For Odukpani local government area,

Etim Asido of the APC was declared winner after he polled 41,368 votes to defeat his opponents.

On why the results of the election were not announced on time, the CROSIEC chairman attributed the delay to the difficult terrains across the State, especially long distance to the state capital and bad roads being responsible for the late announcement of the results.

Meanwhile, in a brief interview with the chairman-elect of Bakassi local government area, Effiong Okon, he pledged to prioritise the resettlement of his people in line with the Green Tree Agreement of 2006.