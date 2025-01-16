A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has convicted and sentenced one Odeyemi Oluwaseun to one year imprisonment for internet fraud.

The convict, a self-styled spiritualist, was prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count charge that bordered on internet fraud, impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.

Count one of the charges read: “That you, Odeyemi Hammed Oluwaseun, sometime in December, 2023 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Bose to send $3200.00 worth of gift cards to you, with the impression that the same would be used to diabolically influence her ex-husband to return and marry her, while you pretended and represented yourself to be one Lord Hill, a female spiritualist with email account [email protected], and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same Penal Code.”

Count two read: “That you, Odeyemi Hammed Oluwaseun, between August, 2023 to September, 2023 in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Schneider Alina to send $4500.00 worth of gift cards to you, with the impression that the same would be used to diabolically control her ex-boyfriend to return and marry her, while you represented yourself to be a female spiritualist with Instagram account _Visions_by_Tendo_12 and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same Penal Code.”

He pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to him, after which the prosecution counsel, Sesan Ola, reviewed the facts of the case, tendered the convict’s extra-judicial statements and evidence, including the sum of $1,000 recovered from him and prayed the court to convict and sentence him as charged.

In his judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Abdulgafar sentenced Oluwaseun to six months suspended jail term on each of the counts, and ordered that the sum of $1,000, iPhone 15 and 2008 Toyota Camry car recovered from him be forfeited to the federal government.

Oluwaseun, a 23-year-old man, who hails from Oyo State, defrauded his victims on the internet by posing as an American-based female spiritualist with powers to cause jilted women and estranged wives to regain the affection of their men.