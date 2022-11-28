A late Casemiro winner helped Brazil to a 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Monday, sending them through to the knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil, who were without star forward Neymar due to an ankle injury, rarely troubled Switzerland’s goal in a dull first half but showed more threat in the second period. Vinicius Jr. thought he had put Brazil ahead on 66 minutes when he ran through on goal and slotted past goalkeeper Yann Sommer, but it was disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

However, it was Casemiro who proved to be the hero for the five-time world champions as he popped up with a superb half-volley on 83 minutes to secure a narrow win and a place in the round of 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s victory leaves Brazil in a solid position to finish as leaders in Group F with six points after two games – three ahead second-place Switzerland.