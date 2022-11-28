NIPCO Gas Limited has entered into a gas infrastructure agreement with the Lekki Free Trade Zone Development Company (LFTZDC).

The agreement would enhance gas supply to industries in the Lekki corridor of Lagos State.

The historic deal would enable NIPCO Gas Limited to put in place necessary infrastructure in the corridor to towards facilitating easy access to gas by industries in the zone and its environs.

Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Gas Marketing Limited, Mr Justin Ezeala, who spoke at the agreement signing ceremony, said the event was a milestone in the annals of gas infrastructure development in the vo

country, describing LFTZDC as a beautiful bride with many suitors willing to partner it in the development of the zone.

Mr Ezeala added that with NNPC Gas Marketing as the dominant gas company in Nigeria, it was expedient to partner with the free zone development company to market and distribute gas in the corridor.

“We knew the gas business revolves around us and that we could deliver seamlessly to the myriad of industries in the zone.

“We came into gas business development in the zone with a big renowned player, NIPCO Gas that is noted for its giant strides in gas marketing and infrastructure development to enhance gas value,” he declared

Ezeala added that NNPC Gas Marketing came into business with LFTZDC with extra value alongside its partner – NIPCO Gas, a fully owned subsidiary of NIPCO Plc, which is noted for its consistentcy in gas infrastructure upgrade.

“NIPCO has exhibited giant efforts in pipeline construction and penchant for customer collections. We have worked together for years and they remained one of the consistent partner of ours,” Mr Ezeala noted.

He stated that he had inspected the equipment brought in by NIPCO, saying with the signing of the agreement, NNPC Gad Marketing Limited would encourage its partner to move to site for quick execution of the project.

“We are proud to be associted with NIPCO in view of their antecedents in gas infrastructure development. We have trust in them and look forward to the commissiong of the milestone project,” he added.

In his remark at the occasion, NiPCO Gas MD, Mr Najendra Verma, said that the agreement with LFTZDC in partnership with with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited was certainly going to attract more and more industries to set up their facilities within the zone, which will ultimately help many company in the development of the zone in an exponential manner.

According to him, the project when completed would boost industrialization and employment opportunities in the zone which in turn would soar up the economy of the country.

Verma pointed out that the agreement will be a boost to proper harnessing of the Nigeria domestic gas and a major reduction in fuel importation and attendant subsidies

He commended NNPC Gas Marketing firm for making NIPCO the preferred partner in the execution of the landmark project .

In the same vein, LFTZDC Managimg Director, Mr Dai Shunfa, said the project would help the company greatly in executing its mandate of developing and operating a modern free zone in accordance with international standards to stimulate the Nigerian economy.