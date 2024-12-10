The owners of the Brazilian JBS S.A Company, one of the largest meat processing companies in the world, arrived in Kebbi State yesterday to explore investment opportunities.

Their visit followed a visit to Brazil by the deputy governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida during which discussions on investment was finalised.

Commissioner for Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Kabiru Usman Alaramma stated this when he briefed journalists about the visit during a press conference held at Government House Press Centre in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, officials from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) will explore avenues for investment and collaboration in livestock development, meat processing, and animal health in Kebbi State.

He noted that during the visit, the officials would pay a courtesy call on Governor Nasir Idris, led by NIPC Executive Director Hajiya Aisha Rimi.

“This is delegations will evaluate opportunities for collaboration and investment after which a memorandum of understanding between Kebbi and the company will be signed, ” said Alaramma.

“This visit will also highlight the growing interest in the state as a prime destination for serious investment in the agricultural and livestock sectors, which would allow the state to have modern technology, expertise, and resources, ” the commissioner added.