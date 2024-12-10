Taraba State governor Agbu Kefas has disclosed that there is ongoing dialogue and collaboration between the state government and TY Danjuma to accelerate state infrastructure development.

Kefas stated this during interactive session with critical stakeholders across all political parties from Taraba State, residents in Abuja.

The critical stakeholders meeting aimed at revealing the governor’s administration’s efforts to bring development in partnership with well-meaning citizens from the state who are willing to contribute to meaningful development of the state.

While addressing the stakeholders at Ladi Kwari Hall of the Abuja Continental Hotel, Kefas appreciated Danjuma for building an airport at Kashimbila Dam in Takum local government area of the state in addition to Suntai Airport Jalingo.

He disclosed that the two airports are sure ways of wooing investors, both within and outside Nigeria, for the state’s infrastructural and capital development.

He further revealed that his administration has engaged reputable partners such as China Civil Engineering Construction Company, (CCECC) to build critical infrastructures and enhanced economic development of the state.

The Governor also highlighted challenges confronting the state, such as economic hardship, insecurity, and underutilised mineral resources, during the interactive session. He stated that his administration has initiated significant projects to lay a solid foundation for further progress.

“We have engaged the China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC to build critical infrastructures and enhanced economic development, the Suntai airport in Jalingo is being remodeled and upgraded to enhanced connectivity, and economic opportunities.

“We must appreciate our elder statesman Gen. TY Danjuma for building an additional airport at Kashimbila Dam in Takum local government area of the state to add value to our mission to bring in investors in the state.

“Through ongoing dialogue, we are in collaboration with TY Danjuma to develop long-term value for the state to accelerate development.

“Our 2025 budget is crafted to move the state forward and prioritized key sectors such as education, health care, agriculture and infrastructure while we ensure that every naira spend contributes to the wellbeing of our people,’’ he said.

LEADERSHIP report that the former governor of the state Jolly Nyame, all the elected members of the National Assembly from Taraba and other appointees across all political parties were present at the stakeholders interactive session.