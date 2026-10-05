Some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Imo State are still in captivity, with the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) demanding their immediate and safe rescue.

The victims were among travellers attacked by gunmen near Umunoha in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, October 1, 2026, while travelling to NYSC orientation camps in the South-East and South-South.

The Imo State Police Command had confirmed the attack and announced the rescue of 10 victims, while efforts continued to establish the exact number of people still being held by the kidnappers.

COSEYL, in a statement by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, called on security agencies to intensify efforts to locate and rescue the remaining victims.

The group urged the police, military and other security agencies to deploy available intelligence, surveillance and operational resources to secure the victims’ release.

COSEYL also called on the federal government, Imo State Government and NYSC management to strengthen security arrangements for corps members travelling to orientation camps.

It said young Nigerians responding to the national service call should be adequately protected while travelling to their designated camps.

Meanwhile, security agencies have reportedly located the suspected hideout where some of the abducted NYSC members are being held.

However, an immediate assault on the location was reportedly delayed after intelligence indicated that the area may have been planted with improvised explosive devices.

Security operatives have continued preparations for a rescue operation, with additional equipment and personnel being deployed to support efforts to secure the release of the victims.

COSEYL urged the authorities to sustain the rescue operation until all the abducted persons are accounted for and those responsible for the attack are arrested and prosecuted.