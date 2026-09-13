The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has ordered the immediate closure of all Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) across the country, directing that students should not resume for the new academic session until further notice.

The union also directed the closure of offices of the Federal Ministry of Education from September 14, 2026, escalating its opposition to the federal government’s handling of the Federal Unity Colleges.

In a statement dated September 11 and signed by the ASCSN Chairman, Comrade Samson Chigozie Ngadi, the union directed all unit chairmen in Federal Unity Colleges nationwide to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

The association said the decision followed an earlier congress at which members took a position demanding the reversal of the planned concession of the unity schools.

ASCSN declared that threats and intimidation would not deter its members from pursuing their position, warning that the union would not allow itself to be intimidated by the minister of education, Tunji Alausa.

The statement directed that all offices of the Federal Ministry of Education and the affected schools remain shut from September 14 until further notice.

The union directed all unit chairmen to ensure that the order was fully implemented, underscoring its determination to sustain the action until its demands are addressed.

The latest development follows growing opposition from the union to the proposed concession arrangements involving Federal Unity Colleges, with ASCSN insisting on the reversal of the policy.

The association maintained that the action was a collective struggle and called on its members to remain committed to the directive.