The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has joined the global trade facilitation community in mourning the passing of its former General Manager and Chief Executive, Bamanga Tukur who died on Saturday at the age of 90.

Tukur served as the General Manager and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), from 1975 to 1982.

The NPA Managing Director/CEO, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the authority Ikechukwu Onyemekara condoled the family and associates of the deceased.

According to the statement,

Dantsoho joined the Governor of Adamawa Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and other dignitaries

to receive the corpse of the late business mogul.

“I will like to on behalf of the entire Management and Staff of the NPA express our profound condolences and deepest sympathies to his immediate family, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed the good people of Adamawa State on the demise of a pillar of trade facilitation and an inspiration to many,”the statement added.

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