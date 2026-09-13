Former Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has urged the Taraba State Government to increase funding for Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo, to enable the institution improve its infrastructure, security and learning environment.

Bwacha made the call while congratulating the management, staff and students of the university on the successful conduct of its 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th combined convocation ceremony.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Joshua Yohanna Nafinji, the former senator stressed the need for adequate funding and stronger administrative structures to sustain the development of the university.

He also called for prudent and transparent management of funds allocated to the institution, urging that available resources be channelled towards critical infrastructure, improved learning facilities and enhanced campus security.

Bwacha advocated increased scholarship opportunities for Taraba indigenes, stressing that greater investment in education was essential to expanding access and improving the quality of learning in the state.

The former senator also paid tribute to the late former governor of Taraba State, Capt. Danbaba Danfulani Suntai, whom he credited with laying a strong foundation for the establishment and growth of the university.

He urged the state government, university management and other education stakeholders to work collectively to consolidate the gains recorded by the institution and position it as a centre of excellence in teaching, research and community service.

Bwacha described the combined convocation as a significant milestone in the history and development of the university, while congratulating the graduating students, management and staff on the achievement.