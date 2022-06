Former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has unveiled Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku made the announcement on Thursday afternoon at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

He said one of the considerations for Okowa’s choice was his suitability to succeed him after his tenure in office if eventually elected as president.

Details Later…