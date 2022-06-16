Ahead of the 2023 general election, the gubernatorial flagbearer of the Labour Party in Enugu State, Casmir Uchenna Agbo has described the poor masses as the assets of the party.

Agbo described Labour Party as the struggle for the emancipation of the people from mental slavery, assuring that the party will ensure good welfare packages for the masses.

He disclosed this shortly meeting with executives from the 17 local government areas of the state. Agbo disclosed that the leaders of the party from the 17 local government areas were charged to go to the rural areas to canvass for supporters.

He vowed that Labour Party will wrest power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State come 2023, stating that the party has the capacity to do so.

“The poor masses are our money bags. Peter Obi our presidential candidate is a man of integrity and I will follow his footprints. Labour party is a struggle to emancipate people from mental slavery.

“We are going to take over Enugu State in 2023. Labour Party has gotten a man of integrity and the person is Peter Obi, our presidential candidate,” he stated.

Agbo said if elected governor in 2023, he would establish a data base as well as a think tank, adding that he receives more than 1000 calls daily from people seeking membership of the party.