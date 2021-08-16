History was made on Monday as President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law.

Working from home in five-day isolation as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning from London on Friday August 13, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, assented to the Bill this Monday, August 16, 2021 in his determination to fulfill his constitutional duty.

The ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled by the President.

The now Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Senate had passed the Bill on July 15, 2021, while the House of Representatives did same on July 16, thus ending a long wait since early 2000s, and notching another high for the Buhari administration.