A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, scheduled judgment for August 29 in the extradition proceedings involving the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.

Justice Inyang Ekwo announced the date after lawyers to parties made their final submissions.

Lawyer to Kyari, Nureini Jimoh, SAN faulted the extradition application filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, and prayed the court to reject it.

Details Later…