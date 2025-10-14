Grammy-winning R&B legend Michael D’Angelo Archer, popularly known as D’Angelo, has died at the age of 51.

The acclaimed “Brown Sugar” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” singer passed away on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, following a prolonged battle with cancer.

His family confirmed his death in a statement released to Variety.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life… After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025,” the statement read.

D’Angelo’s family expressed deep sorrow over his passing but celebrated the legacy he left behind.

“We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all to join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world,” the family added.

Born in Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo rose to prominence in the mid-1990s with his debut album “Brown Sugar,” a defining project that helped usher in the neo-soul movement. His follow-up album, “Voodoo” (2000), won two Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album, and cemented his reputation as one of the most influential voices in modern soul music.

D’Angelo’s distinctive blend of funk, gospel, and sensual R&B made him a cultural icon, influencing a generation of artists and earning him critical acclaim for his artistry and authenticity.

Tributes have begun pouring in from across the music industry as fans and fellow musicians mourn the loss of one of R&B’s most gifted and enigmatic talents.