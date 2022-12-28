The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed a resolution to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of Barrister Bolanle Raheem by a trigger-happy policeman on Christmas Day in Lagos.

The House also resolved to ensure the prosecution of the officers involved with a view to getting justice, and to stop security personnel from taking alcohol while on duty.

The House also observed a minute’s silence in honour of the deceased.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a Motion sponsored by Hon. Babajide Obanikoro (APC, Lagos) at plenary.

