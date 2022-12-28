Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has directed the immediate suspension of the project consultant for the Ilesa Water Project, Mrs Tawa Williams, over questionable handling of $106 million loan for the project.

He also ordered the immediate disbandment of the State’s Mining Joint Taskforce (JTF) with an order to the team to hand over all government vehicles and documents in their possession to the State’s Solid Minerals Committee.

A statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, further ordered full scale probe of the entire water project and disbursed loans especially as government claimed there was no progress on the project despite reported disbursement of N10 billion and another $28million to the project.

The governor equally suspended the project coordinator to allow for unhindered review of the loan administration while the Consultant was directed to return to government the N70m bullet proof jeep in her possession.

Adeleke’s directive was sequel to the interim report of the State’s Assets Recovery Committee chaired by Dr B.T. Salami, which made recommendations for immediate action to stop further squandering of loans secured to execute the Water Project.

He frowned at purported large scale corruption inherent in the handling of the loans and the project, an action he regretted has denied people of Ilesa and environs of drinkable water.

Also, as a follow-up to the disbandment of the Mining Joint Taskforce, the Governor further issued instruction for the reconstitution of the Task Force.

Recalled that Adeleke had two weeks ago announced far-reaching reforms of the State’s solid mineral sector, which included stopping unauthorised mining, addressing challenges of mining related environmental degradation and ensuring that Osun State gets her due returns from the sector.