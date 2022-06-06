No fewer than 58 worshippers, including children, reportedly lost their lives after terrorists attacked Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, yesterday morning. LEADERSHIP gathered that heavily-armed terrorists invaded the church and shot continuously into the crowd of worshippers during the church’s early morning service.

Some witnesses told LEADERSHIP that the invaders made use of both guns and explosive devices during the attack of the church very close to the Olowo of Owo’s Palace.

A source who does not want his name mentioned said, “They made use of IEDs when they attacked the church. They shot at many people within the premises. My cousin was shot in the leg during the attack. She has been rushed to the hospital.

“My grandmother was quite lucky because she was among the first people to leave the church as soon as the Mass came to an end. The service had actually ended when the men attacked.

“As soon as they began shooting and making use of explosives, the members that were still within the church hall quickly shut the doors. The people that were mostly attacked were the members that had already left the premises.

Another source identified as Olabamiji said some of the gunmen disguised themselves as worshippers in the church during the Sunday Mass but later opened fire at the worshippers.

Olabamiji, who added that the terrorists threw dynamites into the church, said, “We saw them, they didn’t cover their faces. Initially, we thought they were going into the church for the service, not knowing that they were gunmen. Suddenly, we heard gunshots; they directed the guns at anyone on sight, particularly women and children.

“During the period the attack lasted, we did not see any security operative to confront the attackers. We could not even count their number because everybody ran for safety. This is very unfortunate. The attackers fled immediately after they were done and they were not checked.”

Speaking on the incident, some workers of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, disclosed that the casualties brought to the hospital were over 50.

According to some them who spoke to LEADERSHIP, some of the victims brought there were dead already while others were still alive.

They said, “They are still bringing people to the hospital. Some have been confirmed dead while others are still breathing. But for now, I can’t specify the number of those that died.”

Also, a nurse with St. Louis Hospital, Owo, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that many casualties were brought to the hospital and he was able to count 12 that were dead on arrival.

Another source who also spoke on condition of anonymity hinted that the whole area was enveloped with tension and panic.

According to him, “The church that was attacked was at the back of the palace and we are still wondering how gunmen could carry out such an attack at the central eye of the town. This is unbelievable.”

Narrating the incident, one of the priests in the church, Rev. Father Andrew Abayomi, said the terrorists struck as the day’s service was about to end.

“We were about to round off service. I had even asked people to start leaving; that was how we started hearing gunshots from different angles.

“We hid inside the church but some people had left when the attack happened. We locked ourselves in the church for 20 minutes. When we heard that they had left, we opened the church and rushed victims to the hospital,” he said.

Also, the Ondo State Catholic Diocese has described the incident as sad, adding that while the Holy Mass was going on, unknown gunmen attacked the church, leaving many dead, many others injured and the church violated.

According to a statement issued by the Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, Director of Social Communications, the identity of the perpetrators remains unknown while the situation has left the community devastated.

He, however, said, for now, security agencies had been deployed to the community to handle the situation.

Ikwu said, “At this point in the history of our dear country Nigeria, we need God’s intervention to restore peace and tranquillity.

“Meanwhile, all the priests and bishop in the parish are safe and none was kidnapped as the social media has it. Nonetheless, let us continue to pray for them and the good people of Owo and the state at large.

“We turn to God to console the families of those whose lives were lost to this distressing incident, and we pray for the departed souls to rest in peace. Amen.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said the incident happened at 11:30am, while the Church service was ongoing.

According to her, preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants approached the church during the service, started shooting from outside the church while others, numbering about four, shot directly into the church.

She said, “The CP, while commiserating with the church, family of the deceased, the people of Owo and Ondo State Government, has ordered immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to the area to restore normalcy and fortify the entire community.

“Meanwhile, the CP has equally ordered forensic investigation into the attack to ascertain the actual or remote cause(s) of the attack and for immediate arrest of the assailants as all hands are deck to forestall any similar attack in any part of the state.”

PMB, Akeredolu, Others Condemn Killing

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of worshippers yesterday at the St Francis Catholic Church, in Owo, Ondo State.

The president, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said only fiends from the netherworld could have conceived and carried out such a dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

President Buhari mourned the dead, condoled with their families, the Catholic Church, and the government of Ondo State, just as he urged the emergency agencies to swing into action to bring succour to the wounded.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” the President said.

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo expressed sadness over the killings of worshipers in Owo, Ondo State.

In a tweet on his personal Twitter handle, the Vice President condoled the families of the victims.

He tweeted, “I am saddened by the senseless massacre of innocent people in Owo. My deepest condolences go to the families whose hearts are broken and are grasping for answers.

“We are united in grief and a resolve to defeat the cowards who unleash terror on defenseless people.”

In his reaction, Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who described the attack as satanic, said it was a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of the Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

Akeredolu vowed to hunt down the assailants and assured the people of the ancient town that those behind the attack will surely pay for their crime.

He said he was deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo worshipping at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street on Sunday.

According to him, “It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked, to say the least. Nevertheless, we shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.”

He condoled with the people of Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives in the attack, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.

He called for calm and vigilance, adding that he had spoken to the heads of the security agencies and received assurance that security operatives would be deployed to restore normalcy to Owo.

Akeredolu, however, met with the heads of all security agencies in the state immediately after he returned from Abuja to assess the situation.

Governor Akeredolu, who moved straight to Owo from the Akure Airport, received briefs from the heads of security agencies in the state.

Ondo Killings Gory, Wicked – Govs’ Forum

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed its deepest sympathies to the Owo community, the government and people of Ondo State and the country in general following the attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Ondo State in which scores of people were killed.

The NGF, in a statement by the chairman and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, considers this incident a gory, ugly, and gruesome act by extremely wicked and warped minds meted out to innocent victims on a holy day.

He, however, said in the spirit of all our faiths,” we pray for them, and may God forgive and grant them mercy.

“As governors, on our oath, we solemnly pledge to work with Mr President, all citizens and residents of our dear Country, Nigeria to assure you of a fully secure environment.

“Our goal is to halt brutalities, address unresolved criminal acts and ensure all killers are ultimately brought to face the consequences of their actions,” he added.

Hold FG Responsible, Says Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba social cultural group, Afenifere, , has held the federal government responsible for the killings that happened at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, yesterday.

Afenifere secretary general, Chief Sola Ebiseni, in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said the attack was on the traditional economy typified by an Oja Oba and the enduring political culture rated even by colonialists as of immemorial global significance.

He said, “We observe that this attack is coming less than a week after the Methodist Prelate was kidnapped by herdsmen and was only ransomed with the huge sum of N1 million with the respected clergy alluding to the complicity of the nation’s security forces in tandem with the earlier allegation by General Theophilus Danjuma, a former Chief of Staff of the Nigerian Army.”

Ebiseni emphasised that the “world be told to hold the Federal Government of Nigeria responsible for the ensuing consequences of this deliberate assault on the will of the Yoruba people.”

CAN, Catholic Bishops Condemn Unprovoked Killing Of Worshippers

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the unprovoked attacks and killing of several innocent worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, calling on the security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly criminality.

A statement signed by the media assistant to the CAN president, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, described the attack as sad, condemnable, outrageous, unacceptable and satanic.

The association said there is no explanation for this unprovoked attack and assault on a place of worship.

“This is raw persecution. These people are possessed, demonic and are not working for the good of the country. May God descend heavily on them and fight the mindless agents of Satan in Jesus’ name.”

Bishops of the Catholic Diocese in Ondo State have said that at this point of uncontrolled insecurity challenges in the history of Nigeria, Nigerians need God’s ultimate intervention to restore peace and tranquility to the nation.

In a statement signed by Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, director, Social Communications for the Catholic Diocese, the Bishops explained that it was Pentecost Sunday, a time every Catholic is expected to be in Church to commemorate the Solemnity and that it is so sad to say that while the Holy Mass was going on, men of unknown origin, wielding guns attacked St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State.

Gbajabiamila, Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu Mourn, Deplore Attack

For his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, has demanded immediate action from government against Sunday’s attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State.

Gbajabiamila, who condemned the dastardly act, described those behind the attack as enemies of the state, who must be fished out and dealt with accordingly.

He wondered why anybody would attack worshippers at their place of worship, saying only a wicked mind could kill in such a mindless manner.

He challenged security agencies to redouble their efforts in bringing the insecurity in the country under control, especially by stepping up intelligence gathering to halt such attacks before they occur.

Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has condemned the attack by gunmen in Owo, Ondo State, in which scores of innocent worshippers in the church were killed during a Holy Mass on Pentecost Sunday.

Fayemi, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the attack as vile, barbaric and callous, adding that there can never be any justification for the heinous behaviour of the assailants.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) also commiserated with the governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), the people of Ondo State over the sad incident.

On his part, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with his Ondo State counterpart and the state government over the attack and killings of worshippers in Owo yesterday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who described the attack as callous, inhuman and despicable, also sympathised with the people of Ondo State, especially the residents of Owo, Governor Akeredolu’s hometown and members of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, condemned the attack by the gunmen, saying it is crime against humanity to open fire on worshippers.

In the same vein, the leader of the apex body for Yoruba self-determination and self-preservation movement, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), Professor Banji Akintoye, described the Sunday morning deadly attack as a declaration of war against the Yoruba people.

Akintoye said, “the permanent solution to this Fulani quagmire is an independent Yoruba Nation”.

Responding through the Communications Secretary of IOOW, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, Akintoye called on the state governor, Akeredolu, to declare a state of emergency against the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the state with immediate effect.

The renowned scholar said the effrontery of the marauders needs to be frankly and courageously confronted to prove to their sponsors that the Yoruba people can not be intimidated or subjugated.

He said to permanently solve the Fulani herdsmen quagmire, the Yoruba people need to negotiate their exit from the Union of Nigeria without further delay.

“We have stated it very expressly that the Yoruba people need to negotiate their exit from Nigeria as a matter of urgency but our partisan political actors in Yoruba Land never took us seriously. We warned them that there was a fire on the mountain but we were mocked because of their aggrandizement.

“Today, we have all been encircled, especially in Lagos. For herdsmen to have the effrontery of bombarding a church in Yoruba land to kill about 85 people shows that we are now in real danger.

“My urgent advice to Governor Akeredolu is to pick up the gauntlet and declare an emergency action against the activities of all herdsmen in the state with immediate effect.”

Also, the Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Prof Ajayi Boroffice, condemned the attack.

In a condolence message posted on his verified Twitter handle, the Senator urged security operatives to arrest the perpetrators.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in very strong terms the church attack in Owo during which over 50 persons including women and children were killed.

The party said it is very sad that human lives mean very little to those whose business it is to provide security for lives and properties in our country.

A statement issued by its spokesman, Kennedy Ikantu Perette, said a situation where everybody lives in fear of being kidnapped or even killed in this senseless manner should be addressed as a matter of urgency by the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) described the incident as ‘unbelievably shocking and despicable’.

The chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said he was deeply saddened by the act of wickedness that left on its trail misery, painful tears, and irreparable losses.

Adetimehin prayed to God to console the bereaved families, Governor Akeredolu, and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, over the attack.

The State APC challenged security agencies to smoke out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and make all necessary arrangements to forestall a recurrence.