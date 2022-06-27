Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will later today Monday be sworn-in as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) after the sudden resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad from the exalted Judicial position.

CJN’s spokesperson, Ahuraka Isah, confirmed the resignation of his principal to LEADERSHIP on Monday morning.

Feelers said the swearing-in of the new CJN is slated for 11am.

If he eventually takes over, Ariwoola is billed to leave the Judicial service in 2028.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has so far kept mute about the happenings in the Judicial arm of government in the past few days.

Details Later…