The Kano State government has directed the Bichi Emirate Council to suspend the turbaning ceremony of Salisu Ado Bayero as a district head in the Emirate.

A letter addressed to all the five Emirate Councils in the State and signed by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Ibrahim Kabara, on behalf of the State’s Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, who is the overseeing Commissioner of the ministry, said such exercise should be suspended due “certain exigencies” at the moment.

“Reference to the communication received from you via a letter with reference number Bichi/EM/Adm/018/Vol III/167 with the above caption dated 2nd February 2024. I am instructed to convey the government’s directives to suspend the exercise due to exigencies at the moment,” the letter stated.

The state government, however, did not give the details of the “exigencies” in the letter.

The letter was copied to Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye Emirate Councils. The Emirate Councils were told to always obtain timely approval or clearance from the Ministry before they embark on such ceremony.

Recall that Bichi Emirate Council had on February 15, 2024 written to Salisu Ado Bayero, a younger of Emir of Bichi, informing him of the emir’s approval for his appointment as traditional title holder/district head in Bichi Emirate.

The letter directed the Prince to come to the palace on Friday, March 1, 2024, for his turbaning as district head.