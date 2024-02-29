The minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, alongside the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echnono, on Tuesday, took a tour of a leading innovation hub in Nigeria, Innov8 Hub.

The visit highlighted the growing recognition of Innov8 Hub’s crucial role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

After witnessing the impressive array of impact labs, skilled experts, and cutting-edge innovations, the m inister expressed his deep admiration for Innov8 Hub’s contribution, stating: “What I have seen here is a place that can give hope to the young ones out there who have the disposition to acquire basic skills and move on to have a decent livelihood.”

He disclosed that the Federal Government, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) would establish over twenty-four skills and innovation centers across the country to assist Nigerians gain their potential and boost productivity.

LEADERSHIP reports that Innov8 is a focal point for Innovation Start-up Incubation, Technology Transfer, Knowledge and Skill Impartation, Prototype Development and Fabrication.

It would be recalled that TETFund is currently partnering with Innov8 Hub for practical training and mentorship for Nigerian youths and academics with a view to producing employable graduates and boosting research.

Speaking during the visit, Mammam said the plan to provide 24 skills centers across the country is to equal opportunities to all Nigerian childrens wherever they are.

He also commended TETfund and the Innov 8 hub for supplying the learners and the researchers from Colleges of Education, Polytechnics and Universities the platform to undertake very practical impactful research.

“Now, what I see here is enough to provide the knowledge incubation to take Nigeria to the highest level.

“What I have seen here is a place that gives hope to the young ones who have the ideas, who have a disposition to acquire basic skills that they need to move on and have a decent livelihood.

“What I have seen here is a major source of inspiration and we are going to work with the sector as they are already doing with TETFund.

“We want to be grateful to TETfund for this relationship. This place is owned by a private person but working closely with one of the government agencies in the education sector that is supplying the learners and the researchers from Colleges of education, Polytechnics and universities to come here and undertake very practical impactful researchers,” the Minister said.

He, however, lamented that what was missing is the off takers, saying that the off takers are not doing their part.

Mamman therefore, promised that this time around the government will ensure to bridge the gap between researchers and the industries.

“I’m going to be the chief advocate in this regard. I’m going to bring in some of the big entrepreneurs to come and see this place and also ensure that some of our people in relevant ministry positions come here and see what this place is doing and the potential it provides to this country.

“We will also train our students and give them skills. We are going to work together to generate a lot of young Nigerians who are out there from IDPs and everywhere to give them the necessary training.”

The tour also culminated in a presentation of the TETFAIR initiative, a joint programme between TETFund and Innov8 Hub supporting academic research and the development of market-driven solutions.

A video showcased inspiring testimonials from the initiative’s successful participants, underlining the program’s tangible impact.

Mamman further said partnering with Innov8 Hub presents a compelling opportunity for investors and collaborators seeking to be a part of this exciting journey.

The visit signified the growing recognition of Innov8 Hub as a key player in Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

The Minister therefore, expressed desire to foster Innovation and explore partnership opportunities with the Hub.