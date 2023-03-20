The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborovweri, winner of the State’s 2023 governorship election held on Saturday.

Oborovweri, also the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged the winner having won the majority of the votes cast across the 25 local government areas of the State.

Declaring the winner on Monday, the Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill, of the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, said Oborovweri scored a total of 360,234 votes to get elected as governor of the State for the next four years.

Oborovweri won in 21 local government areas, adding that his closest challenger in the race and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Barr. Ovie Omo-Agege, scored a total of 240,229 votes and won in the remaining four LGAs of the State.

INEC declared that out of the 25 LGAs of the State, the PDP candidate won in 21 LGAs of Sapele, Aniocha South, Patani, lka South, Ndokwa East, Aniocha North, Ika North East and Burutu.

Others were Bomadi, Ethiope East, Oshimili North, Warri South, Oshimili South, lsoko North, Ethiope West, lsoko South, Ukwuani, Ndokwa West, Warri North, Warri South-West and Okpe.

While the APC candidate won in four LGAs of Udu, Ughelli South, Ugheli North and Uvwie.