Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the oustanding Adamawa State governorship election result with immediate effect.

Addressing journalists at his residence in Yola, the State capital, on Monday, Atiku said it was evident that the PDP had won the governorship poll with landslide, wondering why the delay in declaring the party’s candidate, incumbent Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, as the winner of the exercise held last Saturday.

He urged Nigerians and the international community to mount pressure on INEC to declare the results unfailingly this Monday.

“The attitude of INEC in this State leaves much to be desired.

“They tried to alter the results from Fofure LGA, but even with that PDP had won the election.

“I personally spoke to INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to release the results as stipulated by law.

“INEC should announce the results as expressed by the people of Adamawa.

“I see no reason why the delay in the announcement of the results,” Atiku added.

However, effort by our Correspondent to speak to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the State, Samaila Tadawus, proved abortive.

LEADERSHIP reports that the result from one LGA of the State was oustanding, hence the collation of the governorship election results was yet to be concluded to determine a winner between Fintiri and the APC candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Binani.