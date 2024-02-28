The Senate has approved a request by President Bola Tinubu to sack the Executive Vice Chairman/chief executive officer (CEO) of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Barrister Babatunde Irukera.

Tinubu, in a letter read at the Senate plenary on Wednesday by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, said that he was demanding the sack of Irukera based on inefficiency.

LEADERSHIP reports that the communication to the Senate was an afterthought as President Tinubu had earlier in January announced the removal of Irukera with immediate effect, despite having few months remaining in his second and final tenure, from office.

According to the FCCPC Act, the President needs the approval of the National Assembly to sack the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission.

Recall that Irukera was removed via the same press statement that announced the removal of the Director-General/CEO of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh. Replacements were announced for both offices immediately.

After deliberations by the Senators, the request was put to a voice vote and those in support of the presidential request carried the day.