The Supreme Court has fixed Friday, January 12, 2024, for judgement in the Kano State governorship election appeal.

Also, barring last-minute change of plan, the apex court will deliver judgement in six other governorship disputes before it.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Supreme Court had reserved judgement on Plateau, Delta and Abia State governorship election cases so far.

The secretary of the legal team for the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Barrister Bashir Tudun Wuzirci, confirmed the development to an online newspaper, Newspoint Nigeria, on Wednesday night.

“Yes, it is officially confirmed. They have told us to appear on Friday for the judgement. They told us that each party should not have more than two counsels in attendance.

“This, they said, is because they will be delivering seven judgements on that same Friday,” he said.

Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his party NNPP, had filed an appeal against the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking as earlier pronounced by the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Recall that the Tribunal had sacked Governor Yusuf and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw his certificate of return and instead issue same to to Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

However, not satisfied with the Tribunal judgement, Governor Yusuf had approached the Appeal Court. But the appellate court had while affirming his sack, further held that the governor was not a member of the party as of the time of the election and could not have been said to have been properly sponsored for the election.