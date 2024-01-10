The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has initiated an investigation into the activities of eight individuals suspected of engaging in oil theft in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Oyewale, the investigation followed the handover of the suspects to the EFCC by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny Island, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

He quoted the Navy as saying that the vessel, MV Cabrini, and its eight crew members were apprehended during an operation on November 8, 2023.

“They were arrested with an unquantified amount of illegally acquired Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) along the Bonny Channel,” he said.

The suspects include Tyson Saidi, Emmanuel Memedo, Bamidele Owoeye, Sunday Okenwa, Sanusi Adeola, Kessen Friday, Miebaka Kienka, and Emmanuel Adewole.

Naval Hand-Over Officer, Lt.-Comm. G.Y Gwaza, stated that the suspected oil thieves were handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and potential prosecution.

In response, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Itoro Levi, who received the suspects on behalf of the EFCC, assured that a thorough and professional investigation would be conducted in the case. She also expressed gratitude to the Navy for its collaborative efforts with the EFCC. (NAN)