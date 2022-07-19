Again, terrorists have killed the kidnapped Kafanchan Catholic Priest, Rev Fr John Mark Cheitnum, who was the director of social communication, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, in Kaduna State.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, confirmed the sad development in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that terrorists on Friday, July 15, 2022 kidnapped two Catholic Priests, Rev Fr. John Mark Cheitnum and Rev Fr Donatus Cleopas.

He added that the remains of the Priest was discovered on Tuesday.

The Chancellor said, “sequel to the announcement of the two kidnapped priests from our diocese, it is with a deep sense of sorrow and pains that the Bishop, Clergy, Religious and Laity of the Diocese of Kafanchan announce the gruesome murder of Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Cheitnum.

“However, we wish to announce that Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleophas escaped from his abductors and has reunited with us.

“Fr. John Mark who was abducted from the rectory of Christ the King Parish Yadin Garu, Lere L.G.A of Kaduna State, was brutally killed by his abductors on the same day of his abduction; Friday 15th July, 2022.

“His corpse was later discovered already decomposing on Tuesday 19th July, 2022.

“Until his demise he was the CAN Chairman, Jama’a LGA as well as the coordinating chairman of CAN, Southern Kaduna. He was the Dean of Kwoi Deanery, Director of Communications in the Diocese of Kafanchan and the Pastor of St. James Parish Fori, Jama’a LGA, Kaduna State

“His burial is slated for Thursday, 21 July 2022 at the Cathedral of St. Peter Kafanchan, Kaduna State. Time: 10am.