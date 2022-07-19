In promoting the spirit of oneness in the state and honour its peace charter, the Osun State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), led by the chairman, Ademola Adesoji, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, has felicitated the winner of the just-concluded July 16 Osun State gubernatorial election and governor-elect, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, for his success at the poll.

In a statement released by the Institute, Adesoji congratulated every player and body that participated in the election and entreated every candidate who contested the election to observe the provisions of the peace charter they signed and support the incoming administration, as he pledges the support of the institute to the Governor-elect.

“On behalf of the Osun State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, I congratulate all the gubernatorial candidates, their media handlers, political parties, and all the Public Relations practitioners that have participated either directly or indirectly in the July 16 gubernatorial election.

“We are so happy that everything went peacefully, and as stated in our peace summit tagged “Omoluabi Convergence”, we affirmed that out of the fifteen gubernatorial candidates, only one would emerge Governor-elect. According to the rules of engagement of the competition, which is basically not to lose, but to participate, we hereby congratulate all the political parties that contested the election.

“Likewise, going by the peace charter they all signed, pledging to embrace peace before, during and after the election, and support whoever emerges Governor-elect, we want to urge them to kindly support the winner in the interest of Osun State and its people.

“On this note, we hereby congratulate and felicitate with Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke on this feat, and urge him not to disappoint the people.

“As a professional body that manages image, we pledge our support to the incoming administration, and we will continue to maintain the good image of the state, and that of the Governor-elect before, during his administration and beyond,” Adesoji added.