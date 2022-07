The immediate-past Zamfara State governor, Abdullaziz Yari, on Tuesday, met with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at the latter’s private residence in Port Harcourt.

Yari had upon arrival at Wike’s residence, located in Rumuepriokom community in Obio/Akpor local government area of the State, went into a closed-door meeting with the Rivers State governor.

Details Later…