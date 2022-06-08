Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the party’s presidential primary to clinch the party’s ticket ahead of the 2023 general election.

The presidential primary of the governing party was an open contest that was keenly contested, contrary to insinuations that the party was to produce its presidential flag-bearer through a consensus.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the election that lasted all night, from Monday night to 2:17pm today, Tinubu polled 1,271 to defeat his closest rivals, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who scored 316 and 235 respectively.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan scored Ahmed 152 votes; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello got 47 votes; David Umahi, 38 votes; Ben Ayade, 37; Ahmed Yerima, 4, while former Science and Technology minister, Ogbonnaya Onu and former minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba got one vote each.

Pastor Tunde Bakere, Senator, Rochas Okorocha, businessman, Tien Jack-Rich and former Information minister, Ikeobasi Mokelu got 0 vote respectively.