The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the party may punish its national leader and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his utterances about President Muhammadu Buhari few days ago.

APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed while briefing journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Saturday.

Recall that Tinubu while on a visit to party delegates in Ogun State on Thursday, was seen in a viral video Tuesday boasting about he helped President Buhari and some persons win elections previously.

Despite that Tinubu issued a statement to clarify his utterances about the President on Friday, Adamu, however, said the apology tendered was not enough.

“We may punish him (Tinubu) for his utterances against the President,” Adamu stated.

